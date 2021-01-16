Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.79% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agricultural company in South America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. The Company is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. Adecoagro S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Adecoagro from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

NYSE AGRO opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.28. Adecoagro has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $933.18 million, a P/E ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $236.73 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adecoagro will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adecoagro by 374.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 41,801 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Adecoagro by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 25,663 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Adecoagro by 133.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 52,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Adecoagro by 2,005.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 92,273 shares during the last quarter. 53.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA, an agro-industrial company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as fibers, including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

