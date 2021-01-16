Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $80.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 14.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMD. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $62.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $88.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.99. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $106.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.20, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,958.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $3,541,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,684,496.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,106 shares of company stock worth $17,820,093. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 90,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,262,000 after buying an additional 17,711 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,439 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 113,014 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,365,000 after buying an additional 15,691 shares during the period. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

