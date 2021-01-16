Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) (TSE:AAV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$3.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$2.50.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James set a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.06.

AAV stock opened at C$2.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$425.14 million and a P/E ratio of -1.37. Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.98 and a 52 week high of C$2.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.01.

About Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO)

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

