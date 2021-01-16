Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Short Interest Down 32.4% in December

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the December 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

ATEYY stock opened at $85.28 on Friday. Advantest has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $86.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 1.11.

About Advantest

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

