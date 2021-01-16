Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ADYEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €840.67 ($989.02).

