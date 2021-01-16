Aegis Increases Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Price Target to $10.00

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) had its price target raised by research analysts at Aegis from $3.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Aegis’ price target points to a potential upside of 27.88% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Foresight Autonomous in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Foresight Autonomous stock opened at $7.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.40 million, a PE ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 2.96. Foresight Autonomous has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $9.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62.

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Foresight Autonomous stock. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 118,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD owned 0.23% of Foresight Autonomous at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foresight Autonomous

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes sensor systems for the automotive industry. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-site cellular-based applications. It offers QuadSight system, a quad-camera multi-spectral vision system for the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market; V2X (vehicle-to-everything), an accident prevention solution based on real-time multi-agents positioning algorithms that enables communication between vehicles, infrastructure, grid, home, and network; and Eye-Net, a software-based cellular V2X solution to provide real-time pre-collision alerts to vulnerable road users and vehicles by using smartphones.

