Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Short Interest Up 28.6% in December

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the December 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aeterna Zentaris stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) by 296.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,350 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Aeterna Zentaris worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AEZS opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.42. The company has a market cap of $40.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.10. Aeterna Zentaris has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.54.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative return on equity of 125.54% and a negative net margin of 369.10%.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology and endocrinology. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

