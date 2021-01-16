Aeternity (AE) Reaches Market Cap of $29.03 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $29.03 million and $12.40 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity coin can now be purchased for about $0.0882 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 375,114,350 coins and its circulating supply is 329,293,406 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aeternity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars.

