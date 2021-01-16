Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Price Target Raised to $1.60

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) had its price target increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from $1.50 to $1.60 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 72.04% from the stock’s previous close.

AOIFF stock opened at $0.93 on Thursday. Africa Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $438.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.77.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Africa Oil

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Kenya and Ethiopia. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration assets in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

