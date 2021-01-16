AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGCO. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the third quarter worth $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 833.0% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 459.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the third quarter valued at $215,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGCO alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AGCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $114.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.78. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $118.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,085,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,521,618.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Richenhagen sold 111,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total transaction of $10,518,155.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,822,290.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 244,968 shares of company stock valued at $22,770,653. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.