AirSwap (AST) Trading 30.8% Higher This Week

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 16th. During the last seven days, AirSwap has traded up 30.8% against the dollar. AirSwap has a market cap of $22.00 million and $2.83 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AirSwap token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000402 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AirSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00057026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.34 or 0.00504989 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00044097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,527.10 or 0.04183343 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00013798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00016136 BTC.

AirSwap Token Profile

AST is a token. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io.

AirSwap Token Trading

AirSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AirSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AirSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.