Akamai Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 9,681 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,191% compared to the typical volume of 750 call options.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total transaction of $579,855.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,575.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $174,350.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1,544.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 501,778 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $53,736,000 after buying an additional 471,257 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 47.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,347,782 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $148,984,000 after acquiring an additional 433,879 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,095,560 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $121,103,000 after purchasing an additional 286,400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 264.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 347,185 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $38,378,000 after purchasing an additional 251,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 111.9% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 423,933 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $46,861,000 after purchasing an additional 223,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $106.45 on Friday. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $75.18 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.58 and its 200 day moving average is $107.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $792.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.85 million. Analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.89.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

