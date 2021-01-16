Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.70

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.70 and traded as low as $3.10. Akebia Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 5,203,026 shares trading hands.

AKBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.65.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $59.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.12 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 126.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 206.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,340,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,505,000 after buying an additional 10,328,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,744,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,480,000 after buying an additional 380,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,320,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,417,000 after buying an additional 1,435,322 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,771,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,058,000 after buying an additional 745,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,572,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,361,000 after buying an additional 87,084 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

