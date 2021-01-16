Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akouos, Inc. is a precision genetic medicine company. It develops gene therapies to restore, improve and preserve physiologic hearing. The Company’s product candidate includes AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. Akouos, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Shares of NASDAQ:AKUS opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. Akouos has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $30.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.72.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.46). Analysts anticipate that Akouos will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKUS. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akouos by 258.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,145,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Akouos by 176.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,222,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,956,000 after buying an additional 780,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Akouos during the third quarter worth $3,834,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Akouos during the second quarter worth $2,891,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Akouos during the second quarter worth $2,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Akouos Company Profile

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, develops gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for people worldwide. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach.

