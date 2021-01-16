Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Short Interest Up 55.0% in December

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the December 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AKZOY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akzo Nobel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Shares of Akzo Nobel stock opened at $36.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.88. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $37.39.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.83%. As a group, analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials. The company also provides performance coatings to protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.