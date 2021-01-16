Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Stake Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 185.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,033 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,627,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,566 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 1,104.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,059 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 255.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 509,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after acquiring an additional 366,112 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $4,326,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $3,965,000. 40.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $17.29 on Friday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $18.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research upped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.82.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

