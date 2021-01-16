Alchemint Standards Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One Alchemint Standards token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemint Standards has a market capitalization of $178,414.52 and $119.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00043974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00116835 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00064034 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.75 or 0.00248532 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,114.93 or 0.88737856 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Token Profile

Alchemint Standards was first traded on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

