Alchemint Standards (SDS) Trading 8% Lower This Week

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 16th. Alchemint Standards has a total market capitalization of $178,414.52 and approximately $119.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemint Standards token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemint Standards alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00043974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00116835 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00064034 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.75 or 0.00248532 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,114.93 or 0.88737856 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Profile

Alchemint Standards’ launch date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt.

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemint Standards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemint Standards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.