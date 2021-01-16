Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Cut by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,824.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,727.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,843.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,764.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,613.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

