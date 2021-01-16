Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €47.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Alstom SA (ALO.PA) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €50.75 ($59.71).

Get Alstom SA (ALO.PA) alerts:

ALO stock opened at €44.98 ($52.92) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €46.09 and a 200 day moving average price of €44.79. Alstom SA has a 12 month low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 12 month high of €37.37 ($43.96).

About Alstom SA (ALO.PA)

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom SA (ALO.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.