Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Trading 7.1% Higher

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $128.57 and last traded at $123.40. 2,666,382 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 1,822,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.21.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AYX. Cowen cut their target price on Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Alteryx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Alteryx from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -446.85, a PEG ratio of 83.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.57 and a 200-day moving average of $130.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.25. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Alteryx news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 320 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $38,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Reuters Corp /Can/ Thomson sold 2,100,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $239,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,262,700 shares of company stock worth $258,630,977 in the last ninety days. 13.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 417.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

