Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Designers

Strategic Wealth Designers lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 67.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.6% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after acquiring an additional 35,177,377 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,331,054,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,328,545,000 after acquiring an additional 576,587 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after acquiring an additional 258,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after acquiring an additional 212,006 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,648.87.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,104.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.90, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,185.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,165.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.6 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

