Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3,277.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Amazon is gaining on solid Prime momentum owing to ultrafast delivery services and strong content portfolio. Further, coronavirus-led spike in online orders continues to be a major tailwind. Also, solid growth in its online stores sales remains a positive. Moreover, surge in online grocery shopping is another positive. Additionally, strong adoption rate of AWS is aiding the company’s cloud dominance. Moreover, expanding AWS services portfolio is continuously helping Amazon in gaining further momentum among the customers. Further, improving Alexa skills and expanding smart home products portfolio are positives. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry over a year. However, accelerating coronavirus related expenses remain risks for the company’s margin expansion in the near term. Also, rising cloud competition poses risk.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3,650.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,648.87.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,104.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,185.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,165.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.90, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 34.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

