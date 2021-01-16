AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.78

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.78 and last traded at $42.73, with a volume of 18392 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.49.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMCX shares. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AMC Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AMC Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AMC Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day moving average of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.35.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $654.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. AMC Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMCX)

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

