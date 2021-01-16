Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Short Interest Update

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 534,100 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the December 15th total of 380,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total transaction of $204,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,730,891.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $243,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $683,750 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amedisys by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMED shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Amedisys from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amedisys from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.64.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $293.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $279.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.83. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $132.95 and a fifty-two week high of $309.38. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.90, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.77.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.25. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $544.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.09 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Amedisys will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

