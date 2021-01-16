Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ameresco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.31. Ameresco posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ameresco.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $282.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.86 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMRC shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Ameresco from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $54.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.04. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $63.45.

In related news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $81,121.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,121.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 63,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $3,768,292.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 818,434 shares of company stock valued at $41,637,481 over the last 90 days. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ameresco by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 371.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ameresco by 2,193.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 28,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ameresco by 16.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,701,000 after buying an additional 160,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

Further Reading: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameresco (AMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.