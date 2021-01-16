Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Trading Down 6.8% Following Insider Selling

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) traded down 6.8% on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $52.84 and last traded at $54.03. 639,677 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 592,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.98.

Specifically, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 2,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $81,121.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $81,121.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 77,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $4,591,330.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 818,434 shares of company stock valued at $41,637,481. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMRC. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Ameresco from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.57, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.04.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $282.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.86 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 1.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 12.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 371.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 2,193.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 28,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 16.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,701,000 after purchasing an additional 160,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

