American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.17

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.17 and traded as high as $28.97. American National Bankshares shares last traded at $28.74, with a volume of 14,293 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMNB shares. TheStreet upgraded American National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on American National Bankshares from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $305.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average of $24.19.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $25.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.04 million. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 8.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMNB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in American National Bankshares by 448.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 25.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 6.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in American National Bankshares by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in American National Bankshares by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

About American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB)

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

