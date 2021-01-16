Americana Partners LLC Acquires 137 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,649 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.6% of Americana Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,072,613 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,067,428,000 after acquiring an additional 798,604 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 12.4% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 34,466 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,989,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 1.7% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $7,355,000. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.9% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 79,548 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,178,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Microsoft from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.71.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $212.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.