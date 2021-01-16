AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%.

AmerisourceBergen has increased its dividend payment by 15.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $106.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.03. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $112.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $7,602,431.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,739,463.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.10.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

