Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

AMRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink reissued a hold rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.94.

Shares of AMRX opened at $4.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $5.68.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.22 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,234,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,478,000 after purchasing an additional 493,568 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,113,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after buying an additional 177,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 755,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 48,210 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 63,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 274,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 18,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

