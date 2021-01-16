AmonD Price Up 71.4% This Week (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded up 60.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 16th. One AmonD coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AmonD has traded 71.4% higher against the dollar. AmonD has a market cap of $1.51 million and $451.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00044424 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000780 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00114593 BTC.
- Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00064133 BTC.
- Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.51 or 0.00242045 BTC.
- yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,306.04 or 0.88099448 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00057958 BTC.
AmonD Profile
AmonD was first traded on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 792,972,532 coins. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc. AmonD’s official Twitter account is @
and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AmonD is https://reddit.com/
According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “
AmonD Coin Trading
AmonD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.
