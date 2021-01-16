AmonD Price Up 71.4% This Week (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded up 60.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 16th. One AmonD coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AmonD has traded 71.4% higher against the dollar. AmonD has a market cap of $1.51 million and $451.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AmonD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00044424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00114593 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00064133 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.51 or 0.00242045 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,306.04 or 0.88099448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00057958 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD was first traded on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 792,972,532 coins. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc. AmonD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AmonD is https://reddit.com/