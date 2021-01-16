AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMSSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of AMS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AMS in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMS currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:AMSSY opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.85. AMS has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75.

About AMS

ams AG provides sensor solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It offers 3D, audio, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building.

