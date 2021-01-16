AMS (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Shares Up 1.5%

ams AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF)’s share price shot up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.65 and last traded at $24.65. 510 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.30.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.69.

About AMS (OTCMKTS:AUKUF)

ams AG provides sensor solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It offers 3D, audio, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building.

