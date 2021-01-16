Amundi’s (AMDUF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Amundi from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. CSFB raised shares of Amundi from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Amundi in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Amundi from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Amundi in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Amundi alerts:

Shares of Amundi stock opened at $83.40 on Tuesday. Amundi has a 12-month low of $70.01 and a 12-month high of $83.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.07.

About Amundi

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the CrÃ©dit Agricole and the SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Amundi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amundi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.