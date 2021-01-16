Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Director James Champy Sells 1,562 Shares

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $249,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $157.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $161.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.04.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 17,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 793.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $2,171,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.46.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

