Analysts Anticipate Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $255.41 Million

Equities analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to announce $255.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $257.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $253.94 million. Omega Healthcare Investors posted sales of $246.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full-year sales of $883.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $882.54 million to $886.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($1.18). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $81.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OHI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

Shares of NYSE OHI traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,657,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $45.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $918,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 162,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,954,855.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $6,491,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $50,845 and sold 230,056 shares worth $8,513,972. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bennicas & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 112,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 28,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $800,000. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

