Analysts Anticipate PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) to report ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $162.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.90 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 8.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PETQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of PetIQ in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on PetIQ from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.40.

In related news, CFO John Newland sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PetIQ by 12.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,910,000 after purchasing an additional 223,211 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 0.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 614,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 109.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 159,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 13.5% during the third quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 227,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 27,012 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PETQ opened at $37.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.46. PetIQ has a one year low of $15.83 and a one year high of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

