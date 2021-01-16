Analysts Anticipate Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) to announce earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Valvoline reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.55 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VVV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

In other news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 5,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $126,285.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,631.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $37,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,261.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,590 shares of company stock worth $377,086. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VVV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline by 2,577.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 97,856 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Valvoline by 1,520.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 146,008 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 5.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Valvoline by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,181,000 after purchasing an additional 105,234 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 232.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 108,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 76,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VVV remained flat at $$23.76 on Friday. 831,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,367. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $24.19.

Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

