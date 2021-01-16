Analysts Expect Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.10 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) to report sales of $3.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.21 billion. Community Health Systems posted sales of $3.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full year sales of $11.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.61 billion to $11.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.15 billion to $12.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CYH shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.05.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $9.05. 7,481,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,590,028. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average is $5.90. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $11.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.12.

In related news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 4,268,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $34,189,916.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,854,602 shares of company stock valued at $108,970,768. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 184.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 29,965 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 803.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 35.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

