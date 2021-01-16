Analysts Expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Will Post Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to report earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.09 and the highest is $2.22. Encore Capital Group reported earnings of $1.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $8.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $8.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $9.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $403.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of ECPG stock traded down $1.44 on Friday, reaching $31.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,279. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Encore Capital Group has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $49.01. The company has a market capitalization of $997.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.81.

In other news, Director Wendy Hannam purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.01 per share, for a total transaction of $77,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,153.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 280.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1,662.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 9,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,611 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

