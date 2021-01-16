Analysts Expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to Announce -$0.38 EPS

Analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) will announce ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.34). Fate Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

FATE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $79.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.74.

NASDAQ FATE traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.59. The stock had a trading volume of 808,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,869. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.82 and a 200 day moving average of $52.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.73 and a beta of 1.88. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $121.16.

In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 6,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $729,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,889,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 327,485 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $27,999,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,651 shares of company stock worth $23,242,969 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 43,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 92.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 28.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

