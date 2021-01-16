Analysts Expect Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) to post earnings per share of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Reliant Bancorp reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Reliant Bancorp.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $36.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 million. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 13.74%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Reliant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Reliant Bancorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Reliant Bancorp stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.93. The stock had a trading volume of 44,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,215. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $341.12 million, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.08. Reliant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $23.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.47.

In other Reliant Bancorp news, insider Kim York acquired 2,620 shares of Reliant Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 4,495 shares of company stock valued at $82,223 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBNC. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 55.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 11.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 11.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 20.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reliant Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reliant Bancorp (RBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.