Analysts Expect Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.01). Twilio reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Twilio.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. Twilio’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Twilio from $330.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Twilio from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Twilio from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Twilio from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.63.

In related news, COO George Hu sold 18,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.35, for a total transaction of $5,035,206.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.09, for a total transaction of $602,234.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,584 shares of company stock valued at $59,276,576. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in Twilio by 3.2% in the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in Twilio by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 4.3% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 10.6% in the third quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. boosted its stake in Twilio by 4.2% in the third quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $388.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.48 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.73. Twilio has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $398.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twilio (TWLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.