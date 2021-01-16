Analysts Issue Forecasts for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Concrete Pumping in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $79.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.85 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 18.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concrete Pumping currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.29.

BBCP opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $300.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.24. Concrete Pumping has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBCP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Concrete Pumping by 108.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Concrete Pumping by 39.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the period. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

