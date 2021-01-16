Analysts Set Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT at $1,919.72

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,919.72.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,402.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,277 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,770,000 after purchasing an additional 68,627 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,844,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,691 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKNG traded down $63.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,119.23. The company had a trading volume of 340,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,471. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,290.03. The company has a market capitalization of $86.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,137.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,870.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $45.54 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

