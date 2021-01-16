Analysts Set Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Target Price at $127.20

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group downgraded Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total value of $2,641,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,982.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 32,819 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $3,974,709.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 916,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,999,858.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,210 shares of company stock valued at $14,520,315 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in Exact Sciences by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 8,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXAS stock opened at $145.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of -66.05 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $152.68.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

