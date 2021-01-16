Analysts Set Expectations for Guess’, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GES)

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Guess’ in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Guess”s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $569.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.58 million. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

GES opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 2.08. Guess’ has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $25.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.32.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GES. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Guess’ by 223.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Guess’ during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Guess’ by 11.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Guess’ by 1,442.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Guess’ by 46.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is 31.03%.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

