Analysts Set Expectations for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.50 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2022 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

SIEGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of SIEGY opened at $72.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.63. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $31.62 and a fifty-two week high of $76.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.45.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

