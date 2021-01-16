Analysts Set Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Target Price at $15.25

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Global Partners in a report on Friday, October 16th.

Get Global Partners alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Global Partners by 80.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,974 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 59,597 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Global Partners in the second quarter worth $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Global Partners by 129.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,772 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Global Partners by 17.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,975 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Global Partners by 458.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 364,198 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 298,957 shares during the last quarter. 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLP traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $17.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.77 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.01. Global Partners has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $20.32.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.38. Global Partners had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Analysts expect that Global Partners will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.